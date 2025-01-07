Watch Coby White with emphatic dunk that Victor Wembanyama cannot block, sparks Bulls win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Coby White with emphatic dunk that Victor Wembanyama cannot block, sparks Bulls win

  
Published January 6, 2025 11:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 06: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball over Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at the United Center on January 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

More and more players are hesitant to attack the rim if Victor Wembanyama is lurking around — and with good reason. Wemby leads the league in blocks (116) and blocks per game (3.9 per game), likely on his way to his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

Coby White showed no such fear.

We’re not going to call that dunk a poster. Wemby rotated over late to try to get the block, but he’s also gotten that block on many players. White was just too quick and strong.

That dunk helped seal a 114-110 Chicago win over San Antonio where White scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and was just making plays.

Chicago is now 17-19 on the season and sit as the 10 seed in the East, but whether they stay there remains to be seen. The Bulls are active sellers on the trade market with Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball all available.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama CHI_White_Coby.jpg Coby White San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls