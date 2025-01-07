Watch Coby White with emphatic dunk that Victor Wembanyama cannot block, sparks Bulls win

More and more players are hesitant to attack the rim if Victor Wembanyama is lurking around — and with good reason. Wemby leads the league in blocks (116) and blocks per game (3.9 per game), likely on his way to his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

Coby White showed no such fear.

COBY WHITE THROW IT DOWN!!!



BULLS ICE THE VICTORY ON THIS EMPHATIC SLAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/B4YQ6Hi7G8 — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2025

We’re not going to call that dunk a poster. Wemby rotated over late to try to get the block, but he’s also gotten that block on many players. White was just too quick and strong.

That dunk helped seal a 114-110 Chicago win over San Antonio where White scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and was just making plays.

THE LONZO HUSTLE PLAY.

THE COBY WHITE LAYUP.



BULLS HAVE THEIR FIRST LEAD OF THE NIGHT 👀 pic.twitter.com/UqXDcfJEtO — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2025

Chicago is now 17-19 on the season and sit as the 10 seed in the East, but whether they stay there remains to be seen. The Bulls are active sellers on the trade market with Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball all available.