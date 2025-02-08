 Skip navigation
Watch Grayson Allen force OT with 3-pointer, Devin Booker drop 47 in Suns win against Jazz

  
Published February 8, 2025 01:45 AM
Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 7: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on February 7, 2025 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

On the night Phoenix celebrated Devin Booker becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Grayson Allen almost stole the show.

A Suns team where Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were sitting out was about to suffer an ugly loss to the Jazz. Phoenix was down by three with 0.9 seconds left, when this play led to a Grayson Allen 3 to force overtime.

That opened the door for the Suns, who got another Allen 3-pointer and four points from Devin Booker in OT to pick up the 135-127 win.

Allen scored 21 for the Suns in the win. John Collins — somehow not traded at the deadline — scored 21 to lead the Jazz, while Lauri Markkanen added 20.

