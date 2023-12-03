 Skip navigation
Watch Ime Udoka get ejected after having words with LeBron James during Rockets’ loss

  
Published December 3, 2023 10:11 AM
Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets watches as his team plays the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Ball Arena on November 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ime Udoka was frustrated, his Rockets were being pushed around by a Lakers team not known for their physicality. Udoka had already picked up one technical when, in the fourth quarter Cam Reddish fouled Tari Eason on a drive, and as Eason walked to the free throw line Reddish walked into and brushed past him, which led to a few words between the two and them being separated.

On the side during this, LeBron James and Udoka had some pretty casual-looking words, but whatever was said earned them a double technical, which meant Udoka was ejected.

What was said that earned that response from the referee?

“We had some conversation, and they didn’t like what they heard,” Udoka said.

“Thanksgiving” was what LeBron said the pair talked about. LeBron has picked up three technicals in the last five Lakers games.

The Lakers picked up a 107-97 win behind 27 points and 14 rebounds by Anthony Davis, who brought the physicality, and Udoka was bothered by his team’s response to that.

“I didn’t like our physicality,” Udoka said. “To kind of get punked by a team that’s not known for physicality or punking people is not a good sign.”

