Watch Joel Embiid put up 29-point triple-double, hit game-winner in return after 15-game absence

  
Published February 4, 2025 10:07 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a foul during the first half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center on February 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A healthy Joel Embiid is a game-changer.

If anyone had any doubt about that during his 15-game absence due to swelling on his knee, he answered in his return against a shorthanded Dallas team on Tuesday night, scoring 29 points, including hitting the shot that proved to be the game-winner (he later hit a free throw to give us the final score, 118-116).

Embiid showed no rust early, hitting his first three shots from the floor (one from the midrange) and ending with 18 in the first half.

For the game, Embiid finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 33 points, while Gabriel Yabusele had 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving scored 34 points to lead the Mavericks, who were playing shorthanded because newly acquired Anthony Davis remains out with an abdominal strain. The newest Maverick, Max Christie, was 4-of-4 on 3-pointers and finished with 15 points off the bench.

