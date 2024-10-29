Watch Paolo Banchero drop first 50 spot of season, lifts Magic past Pacers

Shaquille O’Neal did it. Nick Anderson did it. Tracy McGrady did it four times.

Now Paolo Banchero joins the club of Orlando Magic players who have scored 50 points in a game. He dropped the first 50-point game of the season in the Magic’s 119-115 win over the Pacers — and did much more than just score.

Paolo Banchero was absolutely DOMINANT in the @OrlandoMagic W!



🔥 50 PTS (career high), 37 in 1H

🔥 13 REB

🔥 9 AST

🔥 3 3PM

🔥 2 BLK

🔥 16-26 FGM



Magic move to 2-1 on the year! pic.twitter.com/7g8S5SObxG — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2024

Banchero’s scoring is up this season (now 28.5 points a game) and he’s doing it more efficiently, shooting 39.1% from 3 so far (up from 33.9% a year ago) and his assist percentage is up as well. Banchero has made a leap and as he does the Magic are coming along with him, they are now 3-1 to start the season.