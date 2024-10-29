 Skip navigation
Watch Paolo Banchero drop first 50 spot of season, lifts Magic past Pacers

  
October 28, 2024
Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 28: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic celebrates during the game against the Indiana Pacers on October 28, 2024 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal did it. Nick Anderson did it. Tracy McGrady did it four times.

Now Paolo Banchero joins the club of Orlando Magic players who have scored 50 points in a game. He dropped the first 50-point game of the season in the Magic’s 119-115 win over the Pacers — and did much more than just score.

Banchero’s scoring is up this season (now 28.5 points a game) and he’s doing it more efficiently, shooting 39.1% from 3 so far (up from 33.9% a year ago) and his assist percentage is up as well. Banchero has made a leap and as he does the Magic are coming along with him, they are now 3-1 to start the season.

