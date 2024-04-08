 Skip navigation
Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers
Rangers' title-clinching closer Josh Sborz goes to IL with right rotator cuff strain
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open prize money: What Akshay Bhatia earned for second PGA Tour win
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
What NASCAR drivers said after William Byron's Martinsville win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mccarthybirdies_240407.jpg
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd4_240407.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_bhatiaintv_240406.jpg
Bhatia 'stuck to game plan' at Valero Texas Open

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Paul George hit game-winning shot, follow with game-saving block, Clippers top Cavaliers

  
Published April 7, 2024 08:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers scores on a jumper to take a lead in front of Max Strus #1 and Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 120-118 Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena on April 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Clippers looked like they were on their way to another matinee loss — this is the team’s 10th matinee game of the season (with one more to come), and they were 5-4 coming in with some ugly games in that mix. Sunday felt like another in that line. The shorthanded Cavaliers without Donovan Mitchell (and having lost 3-of-4 so far on their road trip) led by 26 in the third quarter.

Then things change in the third, thanks partly to Russell Westbrook’s energy off the bench. Then Paul George took over in the fourth: 23 points, six rebounds, and in the end he broke ankles to get off the game-winner with a mid-range fadeaway.

That left 7.1 seconds for the Cavaliers, but George blocked Darius Garland to preserve the Clippers win.

George finished the game with 39 points, and postgame he talked about the comeback.

“These situations aren’t ideal, but it’s nice when posed with these challenges we come together,” George said, via the Associated Press. “We really just dug down. That second half was special. Everyone was locked in defensively.”

That win was the Clippers 50th of the season and keeps them solidly in fourth place in the West, two games up on No. 5 Dallas (which came from behind to beat Houston on Sunday). Los Angeles and Dallas appear headed for a first-round meeting that might be the best series of the round in either league.

With the loss (its fourth in five games), Cleveland remains in a virtual tie with New York and Orlando for the 3/4/5 seeds in the East (the Cavaliers are behind the other two by percentage points because they have played two more games). The Cavaliers aren 1.5 games up on the No. 6 seed Pacers and two up on the No. 7 seed Heat.

