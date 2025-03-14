Watch Stephen Curry become first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 made 3-pointers

It’s fitting that the basket came on a shot in which Stephen Curry had to relocate a few steps — one of his seamless shooting skills that have brought him to this point.

With a third-quarter 3-pointer where Malik Monk forced him to relocate his shot — and he had to get it off between defenders — Curry became the first player in NBA history with 4,000 made 3-pointers.

Steph is the first player in NBA history with 4,000 3-pointers 🙌



pic.twitter.com/9VHHDnsunJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2025

The crowd erupted during the next timeout, and a video tribute played on the board.

Dub Nation loves you, Steph 💙💛



pic.twitter.com/fsOtYkwRxr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2025

The greatest to ever shoot it 🔥



pic.twitter.com/2gElNwnYgy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2025

Curry became the all-time leading 3-point scorer in NBA history in December 2021, when he passed Ray Allen’s then-record of 2,973 made 3-pointers. Among active players, James Harden is second with 3,127 3s, and Bucks star Damian Lillard is next with 2,794.

How were the Warriors going to celebrate Curry’s milestone?

“What do you get for the guy who has everything? Maybe I’ll give him a day off,” coach Steve Kerr joked postgame.

The Warriors did celebrate with a 130-104 win. It was not a hot shooting night for Curry overall, as he finished with 11 points and was 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Draymond Green led the Warriors with 23 while Moses Moody, in a starting role, added 17.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 to lead a Kings team that misses Domantas Sabonis and what he brings to their offense.

