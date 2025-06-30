Houston keeps spending, reportedly agrees to five-year, $122 million contract extension with Jabari Smith Jr.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
After several tries, Aldrich Potgieter knocks down door for maiden PGA Tour title
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Rocket Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Detroit Golf Club
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins first LIV event; Sergio Garcia earns Open spot

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
After several tries, Aldrich Potgieter knocks down door for maiden PGA Tour title
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Rocket Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from Detroit Golf Club
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins first LIV event; Sergio Garcia earns Open spot

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Houston keeps spending, reportedly agrees to five-year, $122 million contract extension with Jabari Smith Jr.

  
Published June 29, 2025 08:58 PM

The Houston Rockets have been busy this offseason:
• Trade for Kevin Durant
• Re-sign Fred VanVleet
• Extend Steven Adams
• Work out deals to keep Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green

Now they have reached a contract extension with starting forward Jabari Smith Jr. for five years, $122 million ($24.4 million a year on average), reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. This is a straight five-year contract, with no player or team options. This new contract kicks in a year from now, Smith Jr. has one year remaining on his rookie deal at $12.4 million.

Smith is part of the young Rockets’ core that broke out and won 52 games this season, reaching the No. 2 seed in the West. In 57 games last season, Smith averaged 12.2 points and 7 rebounds a game, shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Smith, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 class, becomes the first player to sign a contract extension from that group. Three players from that class — Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams — are expected to sign max (or near max) extensions. Other names to watch include the Kings’ Keegan Murray, the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin, the Pistons’ Jaden Ivey, the Nuggets’ Peyton Watson, the Hawks’ Dyson Daniels, the Jazz’s Walker Kessler, and the Rockets’ Tari Eason.

Mentions
HOU_Smith Jr_Jabari.jpg Jabari Smith Jr.