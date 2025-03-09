 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Option tire presents chance for differing strategies in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20-million purse
Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Preview: Hunter Greene

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_250309.jpg
Sarr’s screamer gives Spurs hope v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250309.jpg
Evanilson chips Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_250309.jpg
Cucurella’s belter gives Chelsea lead v. Leicester

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Stephen Curry reach 25,000 career points, fittingly on a 3-pointer

  
Published March 9, 2025 11:20 AM
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three-point shot over Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter at Chase Center on March 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

We would have felt cheated if it had happened with anything other than a 3-pointer.

Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 points in his career with a 3-pointer Saturday night.

An interesting stat highlighted by NBC Sports Bay Area: Curry has the fewest career free throw attempts (4,355)of any player to reach 25K in points. That shouldn’t be a surprise because, while Curry can get to the rim and be an acrobatic finisher, he’s made his name as a jump shooter.

Curry is 26th all-time in NBA scoring, but by the end of next season (assuming he remains largely healthy), he should pass players such as Jerry West and Kevin Garnett to move into the top 20 and maybe even jump up into the top 15 (Oscar Robertson with 26,710). Curry, at age 36, is still playing at a very high, All-NBA level and is averaging 24.5 points and 6.2 assists a game this season. In terms of point totals, he had 1,956 last season and is on pace for around 1,700 this season.

Curry finished with 32 points — and got to the line, going 12-of-12 from the stripe — in the Warriors’ win over the Pistons in a game that had postseason levels of physicality.

