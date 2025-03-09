Watch Stephen Curry reach 25,000 career points, fittingly on a 3-pointer

We would have felt cheated if it had happened with anything other than a 3-pointer.

Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 points in his career with a 3-pointer Saturday night.

Steph’s historic triple to eclipse 25,000 points 👏



An interesting stat highlighted by NBC Sports Bay Area: Curry has the fewest career free throw attempts (4,355)of any player to reach 25K in points. That shouldn’t be a surprise because, while Curry can get to the rim and be an acrobatic finisher, he’s made his name as a jump shooter.

Curry is 26th all-time in NBA scoring, but by the end of next season (assuming he remains largely healthy), he should pass players such as Jerry West and Kevin Garnett to move into the top 20 and maybe even jump up into the top 15 (Oscar Robertson with 26,710). Curry, at age 36, is still playing at a very high, All-NBA level and is averaging 24.5 points and 6.2 assists a game this season. In terms of point totals, he had 1,956 last season and is on pace for around 1,700 this season.

Curry finished with 32 points — and got to the line, going 12-of-12 from the stripe — in the Warriors’ win over the Pistons in a game that had postseason levels of physicality.