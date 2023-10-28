 Skip navigation
Watch Stephen Curry stick the dagger in Kings with late 3-pointer

  
Published October 28, 2023 11:03 AM
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 27: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Nobody is more dangerous when it’s time to stick the dagger in a team than Stephen Curry.

The latest victims: The Sacramento Kings.

Curry wasn’t just hitting shots in the clutch, he was doing it all game to the Kings’ defense to the tune of 41 points on 14-of-19 shooting, including 7-of-10 from 3.

De’Aaron Fox did his part to keep the Kings close with 39 points and hitting five 3-pointers himself, but the Kings’ offense struggled overall (108.7 offensive rating according to Cleaning the Glass) and they aren’t going to win games with their defense.

It’s just one early season game, but in a West that promises to be ridiculously tight, every game will carry a little more weight this season.

