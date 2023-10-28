Watch Stephen Curry stick the dagger in Kings with late 3-pointer

Nobody is more dangerous when it’s time to stick the dagger in a team than Stephen Curry.

The latest victims: The Sacramento Kings.

Curry wasn’t just hitting shots in the clutch, he was doing it all game to the Kings’ defense to the tune of 41 points on 14-of-19 shooting, including 7-of-10 from 3.

Steph Curry TOOK OVER (41 PTS, 7 3PM) as the Warriors win a close one in Sacramento! 😤 pic.twitter.com/RqHsZpkUfm — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023

De’Aaron Fox did his part to keep the Kings close with 39 points and hitting five 3-pointers himself, but the Kings’ offense struggled overall (108.7 offensive rating according to Cleaning the Glass) and they aren’t going to win games with their defense.

It’s just one early season game, but in a West that promises to be ridiculously tight, every game will carry a little more weight this season.