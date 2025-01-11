Watch Westbrook, Jokic make history as teammates with multiple same-game triple-doubles

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook have found a chemistry this season — when that duo is on the court the Nuggets have a +12.2 net rating. We all know Jokic as one of the greatest passers — not just passing big man, but passers overall — ever to play the game, and this season ( before Friday night), Westbrook had assisted on 84 Jokic buckets this season ( the third-highest two-man combo in the league).

That chemistry between Jokic and Westbrook was on display Friday night as both men racked up a triple-double in Denver’s win at home over Brooklyn. They became the first teammates ever to have multiple same-game triple-doubles in the same season.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE MACHINES 👊👊



🔋 Jokić: 35p, 15a, 12r

🔋 Russ: 25p, 10a, 11r



They are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to both record a triple-double in the same game MULTIPLE TIMES in a single season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oAJg8IB8Ul — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2025

Denver, at 22-15, sits fourth in the West and remains a postseason threat despite its defensive struggles (it is 19th in the league in defense). Part of the reason is the offensive chemistry between Jokic and Westbrook.