Watch Westbrook, Jokic make history as teammates with multiple same-game triple-doubles

  
Published January 11, 2025 01:28 PM
Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 10: Nikola Jokic #15 and Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets look on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 10, 2025 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook have found a chemistry this season — when that duo is on the court the Nuggets have a +12.2 net rating. We all know Jokic as one of the greatest passers — not just passing big man, but passers overall — ever to play the game, and this season ( before Friday night), Westbrook had assisted on 84 Jokic buckets this season ( the third-highest two-man combo in the league).

That chemistry between Jokic and Westbrook was on display Friday night as both men racked up a triple-double in Denver’s win at home over Brooklyn. They became the first teammates ever to have multiple same-game triple-doubles in the same season.

Denver, at 22-15, sits fourth in the West and remains a postseason threat despite its defensive struggles (it is 19th in the league in defense). Part of the reason is the offensive chemistry between Jokic and Westbrook.

