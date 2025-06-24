Report: Pelicans trade CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, pick to Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey No. 40 pick

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Red Sox vs San Francisco Giants
Marlins at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24
NCAA Hockey: New Hampshire at Boston College
Will the Islanders bring James Hagens home? Mathieu Darche weighs his options before draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Red Sox vs San Francisco Giants
Marlins at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24
NCAA Hockey: New Hampshire at Boston College
Will the Islanders bring James Hagens home? Mathieu Darche weighs his options before draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Pelicans trade CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, pick to Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey No. 40 pick

  
Published June 24, 2025 05:56 PM

With Dejounte Murray sidelined for a chunk of next season following an Achilles tear, the New Orleans Pelicans needed more playmaking next to Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III and the rest of the roster. Jordan Poole spent most of last season in Washington playing point guard for the Wizards and had a respectable year (despite the team’s struggles), showcasing improved playmaking.

That has led to a trade. The Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Wizards for Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in this year’s draft, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by other reports. The trade cannot be made official until July 6 (in the next fiscal year for the NBA), meaning the Wizards will make the No. 40 pick for the Pelicans on Thursday.

McCollum is taking being traded again in stride.

For the Pelicans, they get Poole, who averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 assists a game last season while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. The Pelicans will now have a core rotation that includes Poole, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy II, Yves Missi, Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Bey. They also have picks 7, 25, and 40 in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

The Wizards are trying to lean into a young roster with Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and whoever they select with the No. 6 pick in this year’ draft, surrounded by good veterans as mentors such as McCollum and Khris Middleton (who is picking up his $33.3 million player option for next season). With McCollum, Olynyk and Middleton in the final years of their contracts, the Wizards could have $100 million in cap space next summer to completely reshape the roster. Washington also could use those veterans as trade bait closer to the deadline if playoff teams are looking for depth.

Mentions
WAS_Bey_Saddiq.jpg Saddiq Bey Kelly Olynyk.png Kelly Olynyk Jordan Poole.png Jordan Poole NOP_McCollum_CJ.jpg CJ McCollum