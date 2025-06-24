Report: Celtics, Hawks, Nets finalizing three-team trade that sends Porzingis to Atlanta

When looking for ways to trim their payroll, Boston’s ultimate goal was to find a team willing to take on Kristaps Porzingis, with all his potential and his $30.7 million contract. Enter the Atlanta Hawks.

The Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a three-team trade that shakes out like this (and was broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic):

Atlanta receives: Kristaps Porzingis, a second-round pick

Brooklyn receives: Terance Mann, the No. 22 pick in this draft (the Lakers’ pick, which belonged to Atlanta)

Boston receives: Georges Niang, second-round pick

Porzingis brings size, outside shooting and a defensive presence, all of which the Hawks could use — he also brings a huge injury risk. Porzingis has reached playing in 65 games once in the last 10 seasons, and his injuries often have carried over to the playoffs (he missed Finals games even during the Celtics’ 2024 title run). Last season, he averaged 19.5 points a game, shooting 41.2% from 3-point range, plus 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He has a game that would complement Trae Young (who is recovering from his own massive injury).

It’s a roll of the dice by the Hawks, but the price was so low it was worth the risk. The more interesting question is whether the Hawks will extend Porzingis (multiple years at close to $35 million per year) or risk letting him walk after one season? The answer may reveal something

about the new front office and its plans in Atlanta.

Brooklyn now has five first-round picks (16.7% of all the first-rounders): Nos. 8, 19, 22, 26, and 27. Keep an eye on them as the Nets have been looking to trade up.

Boston saves money. A lot of money. If anyone wondered what being over the second apron looks like, it is this. Between this trade and the Jrue Holiday trade, the Celtics have saved a reported $210 million in salary and luxury tax payments (it’s only about $27 million in actual salary, but because of the second apron and repeater tax, the savings are exponential). The Celtics are now under the dreaded second apron. Perhaps Boston would have acted differently this offseason if Jayson Tatum had not torn his Achilles and the Celtics had made a deeper playoff run, but this is the new reality for Celtics fans. Boston is also getting calls from other teams asking about Jaylen Brown.

Niang is also a solid rotational pickup, the kind of player Celtics fans will love.

