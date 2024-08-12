 Skip navigation
While in France, Kevin Durant bought minority stake in soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain

  
Published August 12, 2024 05:28 PM
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Kevin Durant of Team United States poses during the Men’s Gold Medal Ceremony, Game 50, match between France and United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kevin Durant left Paris with more than just gold.

While in Paris, Durant finalized purchasing a minority stake in the legendary soccer club Paris Saint-Germain through his business arm, Boardroom Sports.

While in Paris, Durant took time out to tour the PSG campus and met with team president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG plays in in Ligue 1, the top French league, where it is the defending champion and has been the dominant force for more than a decade. However, this summer it lost French star Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. Still, PSG is a deep team and the heavy favorite to repeat as Ligue 1 champions.

This is an investment in the “single-digit millions,” with Durant and Boardroom investing in the Arctos fund, which owns 12.5% of PSG, reports The Athletic. Durant also owns a piece of the Philadelphia Union of the MLS.

Durant is not the only NBA player to own a piece of a European soccer club. LeBron James, through the Fenway Sports Group, owns a piece of Liverpool FC of the Premier League. Steve Nash, a huge soccer fan and player, is part owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC of the MLS and RCD Mallorca, James Harden owns a piece of the Houston Dynamo of the MLS, and Dwayne Wade owns part of Real Salt Lake of the MLS.

