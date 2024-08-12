While in France, Kevin Durant bought minority stake in soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin Durant left Paris with more than just gold.

While in Paris, Durant finalized purchasing a minority stake in the legendary soccer club Paris Saint-Germain through his business arm, Boardroom Sports.

BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Kevin Durant has invested in Paris Saint-Germain through his Boardroom Sports Holdings, LLC via Arctos Partners, the strategic minority investor in the club.



Further details to be announced shortly.

While in Paris, Durant took time out to tour the PSG campus and met with team president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Kevin Durant at the PSG Campus



Before tonight's final, take a look back at Kevin Durant's visit to the PSG Campus

PSG plays in in Ligue 1, the top French league, where it is the defending champion and has been the dominant force for more than a decade. However, this summer it lost French star Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. Still, PSG is a deep team and the heavy favorite to repeat as Ligue 1 champions.

This is an investment in the “single-digit millions,” with Durant and Boardroom investing in the Arctos fund, which owns 12.5% of PSG, reports The Athletic. Durant also owns a piece of the Philadelphia Union of the MLS.

Durant is not the only NBA player to own a piece of a European soccer club. LeBron James, through the Fenway Sports Group, owns a piece of Liverpool FC of the Premier League. Steve Nash, a huge soccer fan and player, is part owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC of the MLS and RCD Mallorca, James Harden owns a piece of the Houston Dynamo of the MLS, and Dwayne Wade owns part of Real Salt Lake of the MLS.

