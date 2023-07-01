 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBAR.J. Hampton

R.J.
Hampton

Magic teammates Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony
Cole Anthony suffers oblique injury as Orlando’s health woes worsen
Markelle Fultz (fractured toe) and Jalen Suggs(knee) were already out for Orlando.
    R.J. Hampton
    Point Guard #14
    Former 1st round pick RJ Hampton waived by Pistons
    Eugene Omoruyi
    DET Small Forward #97
    Eugene Omoruyi (ankle) doubtful Sunday vs. Chicago
    R.J. Hampton
    Point Guard #14
    DET starting Hayes, Ivey, Hampton, Wiseman, Duren
    Isaiah Livers
    DET Small Forward #12
    Isaiah Livers (ankle) downgraded to out for Friday
    Eugene Omoruyi
    DET Small Forward #97
    Eugene Omoruyi (ankle) questionable Friday vs. IND