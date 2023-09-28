2023 NFL Season: When does Flex Scheduling start?

The 2023 NFL season has been nothing short of exciting. As we enter Week 5, things are about to get even more unpredictable as flex scheduling returns to the 2023 NFL schedule with a new twist.



What is Flex Scheduling?

Flex scheduling or “flexible scheduling” is a way for the NFL to make sure viewers are getting exciting and quality primetime match ups, all season long. The procedure, which was implemented in 2006, applied to only Sunday Night Football games but for the 2023 season, flex scheduling will apply to both Monday and Thursday night games as well.

When does Flex Scheduling start?

Sunday Night Football:



Monday Night Football: Flex scheduling can be used between Weeks 12-17 at the league’s discretion.



Flex scheduling can be used between Weeks 12-17 at the league’s discretion. Thursday Night Football: Flex scheduling may be used up to two times between Weeks 13-17.

During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change;

Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon;

Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.



As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. The schedule for Week 18 will be announced no later than six days prior to that week’s Saturday game (January 6, 2024).

Click here to find out additional information on 2023 Flex Scheduling.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

