Mets at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 29

Its Tuesday, July 29 and the Mets (62-45) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (58-49).

Sean Manaea is slated to take the mound for New York against Yu Darvish for San Diego.

The Mets’ seven-game win streak was snapped last night in the opening game of this series. Elias Diaz drove in the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Padres prevailed, 7-6. Mark Vientos drove in four runs for New York in the loss.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the series and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Padres

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: SNY, SDPA, MLBN

Odds for the Mets at the Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mets (-121), Padres (+101)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Padres

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Sean Manaea vs. Yu Darvish

Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.19 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 vs. Angels - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Padres: Yu Darvish (0-3, 9.18 ERA)

Last outing: July 24 at St. Louis - 21.60 ERA, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Padres

Yu Darvish has not struck out more than three hitters in any of his last three starts

has not struck out more than three hitters in any of his last three starts Padres’ pitcher Yu Darvish has an ERA of 9.44 and a WHIP of 1.66

has an ERA of 9.44 and a WHIP of 1.66 The Padres have failed to cover the Run Line in six of their last seven games against the Mets

Mark Vientos is enjoying a 7-game hitting streak (8-24)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

