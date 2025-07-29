Braves at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 29

It’s Tuesday, July 29 and the Braves (45-60) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (52-55). Erick Fedde is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Seth Lugo for Kansas City.

Atlanta won game one of the series, 10-7 as the offense was prevalent for both teams. Kansas City is now 5-5 since the All-Star break, while Atlanta is 3-7. The win for the Braves yesterday snapped a five-game losing streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Royals

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, FDSNKC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Braves at the Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Braves (+106), Royals (-126)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Royals

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Erick Fedde vs. Seth Lugo

Braves: Erick Fedde, (3-10, 5.22 ERA)

Last outing: 18.00 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Royals: Seth Lugo, (7-5, 2.95 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Braves and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Royals

The Royals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Over is 7-1-2 in the Braves’ last 10 road games

Atlanta is 1-5 in the last six games

Kansas City is 5-5 in the past 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

