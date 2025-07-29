Red Sox at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 29

It’s Tuesday, July 29 and the Red Sox (57-51) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (51-55). Lucas Giolito is slated to take the mound for Boston, while Minnesota has yet to announce a starter.

Minnesota walked it off against Boston via two-run single by Brooks Lee in the 9th inning, winning the series opener. 5-4. Both the Red Sox and Twins are 4-6 through 10 games post All-Star break.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Twins

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: NESN, MNNT

Odds for the Red Sox at the Twins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Red Sox (-119), Twins (+100)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Twins

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Lucas Giolito vs. TBA

Red Sox: Lucas Giolito,

Last outing: 11.25 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Twins: TBA

vs. TBA

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on Boston to miss the postseason:

“Boston has the third-toughest remaining strength of schedule (.516 winning %). Let’s look at the first 15 games of the second half for Boston:

3 road games at the Cubs (1-2 record)

3 road games at the Phillies (1-2 record)

3 home games vs the Dodgers (2-1 record)

3 road games at the Twins (0-1 record)

3 home games vs the Astros

That schedule alone could put them behind and make a +105 to -115 bet became -200 to -300 quickly (already -180). During the All-Star break, I played Boston at plus-money to miss the postseason and think it’s still a good bet after losing three of four after the break.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Twins

The Twins have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against American League teams

The Under is 7-2-1 in the Red Sox’s last 10 games

The Red Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.08 units

