2023 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

Football is back in session! The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs open up the 2023 NFL season on Thursday, September 7 at Arrowhead Stadium—home of the reigning Super Bowl Champions. NBC and Peacock have got you covered all season long with loads of NFL excitement.



2023 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

Week Matchup Date Kickoff Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs 9/7/23 1 Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants 9/10/23 2 Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots 9/17/23 3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders 9/24/23 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets 10/1/23 5* Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers 10/8/23 6* New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills 10/15/23 7* Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles 10/22/23 8* Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers 10/29/23 9* Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals 11/5/23 10* New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders 11/12/23 11* Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos 11/19/23 Thanksgiving San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks 11/23/23 12* Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers 11/26/23 13* Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers 12/3/23 14* Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys 12/10/23 15* Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars 12/17/23 16* Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers 12/23/23 @ 4:30 p.m. ET 16* (Peacock Exclusive) Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers 12/23/23 @ 8 p.m. ET 17* Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings 12/31/23 18 TBD vs TBD 1/7/24

*Subject to Flex Scheduling

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.