The NFL Playoffs: Super Bowl and Conference Title odds for all 14 teams

There are numerous angles to attack when it comes to betting the NFL Playoffs. In terms of betting on a team, you can bet on them by the game as well as via the Futures route to win their respective conference and/or the Super Bowl.

No question the Boys from Bet the EDGE will break down both avenues for every team in the playoffs along the road to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Let’s get a head start and review the latest odds for each club to win their respective conference and the Super Bowl.

In addition, we added a note worth your attention for each team.

AFC

Pittsburgh Steelers | AFC: +4500 AFC | Super Bowl: +12000

TJ Watt needs to be on the field. On offense, the Steelers need to establish the run. For Pittsburgh to be competitive at Orchard Park, it may just be that simple.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Cleveland Browns | AFC: +1400 AFC | Super Bowl: +3500

On offense, Joe Flacco has thrown eight interceptions in just five games. Somebody needs to tell Joe the brake is on the left. The Browns’ defense has proven they can win games practically by themselves.

Miami Dolphins | AFC: +900 | Super Bowl: +1600

High winds with gusts potentially reaching 50mph and sub-zero temperatures are forecast for Arrowhead this weekend. The conditions may mean Coach McDaniel needs to start Tyreek Hill in the backfield in order to get him the ball. Make no mistake though. Miami must get Tyreek the ball.

Houston Texans | AFC: +1500 | Super Bowl: +4000

The Offensive Rookie of the Year will need to make two or three big plays for Houston against the best defense he will have seen all season.

Sign up to stream the Peacock Wild Card Exclusive between the Dolphins and Chiefs, only on Peacock, Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Visit PeacockTV.com/NFL for details.

Kansas City Chiefs | AFC: +500 | Super Bowl: +1000

If you can fault the league’s best quarterback for anything this season it is his unrequited love for big chunk plays with receivers who have routinely failed him the past 18 weeks. The weather may force him to rely more on handoffs and the short passing game.

Watch More: Simms talks Dolphins @ Chiefs

Buffalo Bills | AFC: +260 | Super Bowl: +650

Josh Allen continues to pivot in-game faster than anyone between “what is he doing” and “he is one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league”. He needs to perform at a high level in a close game in the playoffs which has not been his forte.

Baltimore Ravens | AFC: +125 | Super Bowl: +310

Keep Lamar healthy. Keep him in bubble wrap during the bye week.

NFC

Green Bay Packers | NFC: +4000 | Super Bowl: +9000

Aaron Jones has rushed for over 100 yards in his last three games. The Packers will need that and more to keep the Cowboys’ offense off the field.

Watch More: Wildcard Weekend Bets from Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew

Los Angeles Rams | NFC: +2000 | Super Bowl: +4500

The Rams should be able to score against a vulnerable Lions’ secondary, but the key is getting the necessary stops on defense as the Lions’ arsenal is deep.

Philadelphia Eagles | NFC: +750 | Super Bowl: +1600

The health of AJ Brown and Darius Slay is paramount, but the bigger key for the team that has spiraled to shocking depths the last six weeks is probably the health of the opposing quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFC: +2800 | Super Bowl: +6000

The Bucs are the worst rushing team in the playoffs, and it is not even close. Thus, Baker Mayfield’s health and subsequent ability to find Mike Evans will determine the outcome in Tampa.

Detroit Lions | NFC: +800 | Super Bowl: +1800

The Lions’ offense has bordered on elite especially at Ford Field this season, but can Jared Goff live up to the moment against his old team that won a Super Bowl once they offloaded him for the Lions’ old quarterback? Nearly as important is the health of tight end Sam LaPorta.

Watch More: Rams are Live to Upset the Lions

Dallas Cowboys | NFC: +320 | Super Bowl: +750

No questions about the offense at home, but the defense has shown more than a few cracks the past month even at AT&T Stadium. Micah Parsons and co. need to tighten up and Stephon Gilmore must be healthy.

San Francisco 49ers | NFC: -125 | Super Bowl: +220

The favorite to win the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, San Francisco needs to be sure Brock Purdy has forgotten about the waves of Ravens’ defenders that undressed him mentally a few weeks ago.

Enjoy the week exploring the games and finding the betting angles you believe offer you an edge…and then enjoy the sweat.

*odds courtesy of DratKings

