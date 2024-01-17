2023-2024 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: TV/live stream info, dates, times, and more

After an exciting Wild Card Weekend, the 2023 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round. Head to NBC and Peacock on Sunday, January 21 to watch Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head-to-head with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff is at 3:00 PM.



RELATED: FMIA Wild Card - Decibels in Detroit, Doubt in Dallas, Harmony in Houston

See below for the full slate of Divisional Round games on this weekend with additional how to watch information.

2023-24 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games

Be sure to subscribe to Peacock to stream Sunday’s NFL Divisional Round match up on-the-go or from the comfort of your own home.

RELATED: Sunday’s game in Detroit is the most expensive divisional round ticket ever

Find the Peacock plan that’s right for you - sign up here!

Divisional Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 20:

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (ABC, ESPN) - 4:30 PM ET

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (Fox) - 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 21:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (NBC, Peacock, Universo) - 3:00 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+) - 6:30 PM ET

Wild Card Weekend Scores:

AFC No. 4 Houston Texans 45, No. 5 Cleveland Browns 14 (recap here)

AFC No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs 26, No. 6 Miami Dolphins 7 (recap here)

NFC No. 7 Green Bay Packers 48, No. 2 Dallas Cowboys 32 (recap here)

NFC No. 3 Detroit Lions 24, No. 6 Los Angeles Rams 23 (recap here)

AFC No. 2 Buffalo Bills 31, No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (recap here)

NFC No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32, No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles 9 (recap here)

2023-24 NFL Playoff Schedule:

Conference Championships:

Sunday, January 28

Super Bowl 58:

Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is set to take place on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Which NFL teams clinched a playoff spot?

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Houston Texans

5. Cleveland Browns

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC Playoff Picture

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. Detroit Lions

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Green Bay Packers

All NFL playoff games airing on NBC will also be available to stream on Peacock. This Sunday’s Buccaneers vs Lions match up takes place at 3:00 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 2:00 begins with Football Night in America.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

