NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Week 18

In 2024, all roads lead to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada. Super Bowl 58 is set for February 11th, but for the NFC and AFC team that make it there, it’s a long road ahead through the playoff gauntlet, which begins Saturday, January 13th with Wild Card Weekend matchups.

Entering Week 18, there’s still a good amount of uncertainty about the playoff picture, but some certainty too: the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have locked up the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC respectively, giving them a first-round bye through to the Divisional Round. In the AFC, the Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed, and the Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed. But there’s still lots to play for in Week 18 in both conferences, as well as lots of opportunities for teams to play spoiler (looking at you, Bears).

Ahead of the final weekend of the regular season, here’s a look at the NFL playoff schedule, including dates and times for the Wild Card and Divisional rounds, Conference Championships and Super Bowl 58, as well as a look at the playoff picture entering Week 18.

2023-24 NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Weekend: Saturday, January 13th, Sunday, January 14th and Monday, January 15th

Divisional Round: Saturday, January 20th and Sunday, January 21st

Conference Championships: Sunday, January 28th

Super Bowl 58: Sunday, February 11th

When do the NFL playoffs begin?

The 2023-24 NFL Playoffs kick off with Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 13th. The slate features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, January 14th and one on Monday, January 15th.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2024

While the matchups for the first weekend of the playoffs are still to be determined, here’s what we do know about the overall schedule so far, including the fact that Saturday features one game streaming exclusively on Peacock:

Saturday, January 13th

Wild Card Weekend Game 1 (NBC and Peacock

Wild Card Weekend Game 2 ( Streaming exclusively on Peacock

Sunday January 14th

Wild Card Weekend Game 3 (TBD)

Wild Card Weekend Game 4 (TBD)

Wild Card Weekend Game 5 (TBD)

Monday, January 15th

Wild Card Weekend Game 6 (ESPN, ABC)

When is Super Bowl 58?

The 2023-24 NFL season will end with Super Bowl LVIII, or Super Bowl 58, on Sunday, February 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 18

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3) - Clinched No. 1 seed

2. Miami Dolphins (11-5) - Clinched playoff berth

3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) - Clinched AFC West/No. 3 seed

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11-5) - Clinched No. 5 seed

6. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

8. Houston Texans (9-7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

NFC Playoff Picture

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4) - Clinched No. 1 seed

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-5) - Clinched playoff berth

3. Detroit Lions (11-5) - Clinched NFC North

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) - Clinched a playoff berth

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-7) - Clinched a playoff berth

7. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

9. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

10. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

