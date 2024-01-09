History will be made at Super Bowl LVIII as the winner of the Lombardi trophy will be crowned in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium for the first time ever. Super Bowl 58 takes place on Sunday, February 11 but before then tune to NBC and Peacock for an exciting slate of NFL playoff games that you won’t want to miss.

2023-24 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games

It all starts with Wild Card Weekend this Saturday, January 13. The Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Then immediately after, at 8:00 PM, the Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a game streaming only on Peacock. You will have to have a subscription to watch the game so click here for an easy sign-up and find the best flexible plan for you.

On Sunday, January 14 the LA Rams will face the Detroit Lions at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

See below to find out everything you need to know about Super Bowl 58 and the 2023 NFL Playoffs.



When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is set to take place on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Which NFL teams have clinched a playoff spot?

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Houston Texans

5. Cleveland Browns

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC Playoff Picture

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. Detroit Lions

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Green Bay Packers

2023-24 NFL Playoff Schedule:

Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday, January 13:



Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs at 8:00 PM ET exclusively on Peacock

Sunday, January 14:



Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on CBS

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on FOX

LA Rams vs Detroit Lions at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock



Monday, January 15:



Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 PM on ESPN/ABC

Divisional Round:

Saturday, January 20

Sunday, January 21

Conference Championships:

Sunday, January 28

Super Bowl 58:

Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Peacock

All NFL playoff games airing on NBC will also be available to stream on Peacock, and during the Wild Card Round, Peacock will be the exclusive home for the Dolphins vs Chiefs game.

What devices does Peacock support?

