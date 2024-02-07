How to watch Super Bowl LVIII: TV channel, live stream info, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game

Super Bowl LVIII takes place this Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. This will be the very first time that a Super Bowl is contested in the city of Las Vegas and with the “Queen of Country Music” Reba McEntire singing the national anthem, Usher performing at halftime, and Taylor Swift expected to travel 5,500 miles from Tokyo to be in attendance, the atmosphere in Sin City is bound to be electric.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS network. See below for everything you need to know about the big game including additional live stream information, the Chiefs and 49ers unique paths to the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl history for both franchises.

Kansas City Chiefs:

After winning last year’s championship, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi trophies since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Sunday’s game will mark their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.

Kansas City finished the regular season 11-6 to take the AFC West title for the eighth consecutive season. The Chiefs went on to defeat the Dolphins during Wild Card Weekend at home, before handing losses to the Bills and Ravens on the road to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII.

How many times have the Chiefs won the Super Bowl?

In their 64-year history, the Chiefs have hoisted up the Lombardi trophy three times. The victories have come against the Vikings (SB IV), 49ers (SB LIV), and Eagles (SB LVII).

San Francisco 49ers:

At 24-years-old (and 46 days on Sunday) Brock Purdy will become the third-youngest QB to start a Super Bowl. The player once deemed “Mr. Irrelevant” after being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, looks to become a first time Super Bowl champion and MVP this Sunday after a remarkable regular season.

In 16 starts this season, Purdy completed 69.4 percent of his throws for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to lead the 49ers to a 12-5 record. Purdy lead the league in yards per attempt (9.6), yards per completion (13.9), passer rating (113.0), and touchdown percentage (7.0) in 2023.

In San Francisco’s two postseason victories against the Packers and Lions, Purdy completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 519 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

How many times have the 49ers won the Super Bowl?

The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in seven total appearances. Their five titles, all earned between 1982 and 1995, are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-most in league history. Super Bowl 58 will be San Francisco’s third time in the big game since 2013.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII:

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date: Sunday, February 11th

Sunday, February 11th Time : 6:30pm ET

: 6:30pm ET Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ TV: CBS

