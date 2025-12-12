Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson’s backup, off injury report, set to play vs. Raiders

While Eagles backup right tackle Fred Johnson popped up as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report, he will be fine to play Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Johnson (ankle) is off the injury report and set to play after a full practice on Friday.

Fred Johnson is in line to start because regular right tackle, Lane Johnson, remains sidelined by a foot injury. Lane Johnson did not participate in practice all week.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) has also been ruled out for a second straight game.

Offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder) is questionable after two full practices this week.

Everyone else on the Eagles is set to play. Linebacker Zack Baun (hand), guard Landon Dickerson (calf/rest), and long snapper Charley Hughlett (abdomen) are all off the report. Hughlett was activated to the 53-man roster earlier on Friday.