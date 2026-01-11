 Skip navigation
Titans announce seven candidate interviews for their head coach opening

  
Published January 10, 2026 08:13 PM

The Titans have completed interviews with seven candidates in the first week of the franchise’s head coach search, the team announced Saturday.

The team also confirmed it is not done with the first round of candidate interviews, with more next week.

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Titans interim coach Mike McCoy, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were the initial candidates that General Manager Mike Borgonzi and other team officials interviewed.

The Titans also have requested interviews with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

The Titans are seeking to replace Brian Callahan, whom they fired during the season.