 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Watson got a second-team All-Pro vote

  
Published January 10, 2026 07:52 PM

Christian Watson had a so-so year, due largely to the fact that he appeared in only 10 regular-season games.

It was still enough to get one of the 50 Associated Press voters to make him a second-team All-Pro.

Watson caught only 35 passes for 611 yards in 2025. He finished tied for 116th in catches, and 58th in receiving yardage.

The AP ballot calls for three receivers on the first-place team and three on the second-place team. That’s six receivers. (Math.) Because Watson finished with one point in the voting, and because a second-place vote is worth one point, one of the 50 voters included Watson among the six best receivers in the NFL for the 2025 season.

That’s nearly impossible to justify. But it would still be interesting to hear the person who made Watson one of the six best receivers for the entire 2025 season try to do it.