Christian Watson got a second-team All-Pro vote

Christian Watson had a so-so year, due largely to the fact that he appeared in only 10 regular-season games.

It was still enough to get one of the 50 Associated Press voters to make him a second-team All-Pro.

Watson caught only 35 passes for 611 yards in 2025. He finished tied for 116th in catches, and 58th in receiving yardage.

The AP ballot calls for three receivers on the first-place team and three on the second-place team. That’s six receivers. (Math.) Because Watson finished with one point in the voting, and because a second-place vote is worth one point, one of the 50 voters included Watson among the six best receivers in the NFL for the 2025 season.

That’s nearly impossible to justify. But it would still be interesting to hear the person who made Watson one of the six best receivers for the entire 2025 season try to do it.