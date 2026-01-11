NFL fines J.J. McCarthy $11,593 for taunting

NINE has gotten fined.

The last game of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first season included a first-quarter run that ended with a taunting foul.

On Saturday, the NFL announced that McCarthy will pay $11,593 for jawing at Packers defenders after a run during which he threw a stiff arm and then a shoulder.

It’s part of McCarthy’s feisty persona, one that has drawn scrutiny from coach Kevin O’Connell for celebrating during a naked bootleg touchdown run against the Cowboys last month.

One on hand, he’s young. On the other hand, he needs to control his emotions a little better — at least until he stays healthy and performs at a high level on a consistent basis.