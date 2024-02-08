Super Bowl 2024: 49ers and Chiefs face off in rematch of Super Bowl LIV

This Sunday, Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the second time in five seasons, the Super Bowl will feature the San Francisco 49ers taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes won his first Super Bowl by beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season, and the Chiefs are now looking to defeat the 49ers once again in the big game.

Chiefs and 49ers Super Bowl History

Super Bowl LIV (February 2019): Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

The Chiefs came back to beat the 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV, which was played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. That Super Bowl was the first-ever playoff meeting between these two teams.



San Francisco led 20-10 entering the 4th quarter and maintained that 10-point lead with under seven minutes remaining in the game. Kansas City then scored a touchdown on three straight drives, scoring 21 points in the final 6:13 of the game to come back and win by 11 points.

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a touchdown with 6:13 remaining to bring the Chiefs back within three points. The 49ers went three-and-out on their next drive, with Mahomes then finding Damien Williams for a touchdown with 2:50 remaining to give the Chiefs a four-point lead. San Francisco was unable to retake the lead, with KC’s Frank Clark sacking SF QB Jimmy Garoppolo on fourth down with just under 90 seconds remaining. Two plays later, Williams rushed for a 38-yard score to put the Chiefs up 31-20, effectively sealing the win for Kansas City.



Who was named MVP of Super Bowl LIV?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV. He finished the game with 286 passing yards and three total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing), while also throwing two interceptions. Both of his touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs came back to win.

Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl history

This will be Patrick Mahomes’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in his first six seasons as the starting quarterback. Mahomes is 2-1 in his first three Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP in both wins. Only two players in NFL history have won more Super Bowl MVPs that Mahomes - Tom Brady won five and Joe Montana won three.



In Mahomes’ second season as the starter (2019), he led Kansas City to a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (31-20) and was named MVP of the game.

The following season (2020), Mahomes and the Chiefs had a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions but lost against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV (31-9 loss). Mahomes and the Chiefs offense did not score a single touchdown in the loss, with all nine of Kansas City’s points coming from Harrison Butker field goals.

Last season (2022), Kansas City returned to the Super Bowl and defeated the Eagles, 38-35. Mahomes was once again named MVP after throwing three touchdowns with no interceptions in the win.

In his three Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes has completed 61.9% of his passes for 738 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has one rushing TD, which came in the Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers.

