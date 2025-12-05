Jayden Daniels medically cleared, will start Sunday vs. Vikings

It’s official: Jayden Daniels is back.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in his Friday press conference that Daniels has been cleared for contact and will start Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Daniels has been sidelined by a dislocated left elbow suffered during Washington’s Week 9 loss to Seattle. The quarterback was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice, indicating he was on track to start in Week 14.

“It’s really important,” Quinn said of Daniels’ return, via Tashan Reed of the Washington Post. “As he’s developing, there’s certain things he’s working on.”

In his second season after winning AP offensive rookie of the year in 2024, Daniels has missed six games due to injury so far in 2025.

In his six starts, Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this year. He’s also rushed for 262 yards with two TDs.

Additionally, Quinn noted that linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee) and receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee) are likely to play on Sunday. Wagner missed time in practice this week.

Washington’s full final injury report of the week with game statuses will be released later on Friday.