Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan won’t play Sunday; Tristan Wirfs is questionable

The Buccaneers got two wide receivers back on the practice field this week, but neither of them will be playing against the Saints on Sunday.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan will not return to the lineup this week. Evans has been out since fracturing his clavicle during a loss to the Lions in Week 7 and McMillan has missed the entire season with a neck injury.

Bowles also said that left tackle Tristan Wirfs will be listed as questionable for the game. Wirfs did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to an oblique injury.

The Bucs need a win over the Saints to remain in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. A loss would leave both teams at 7-6 and they playe each other twice in the final three weeks of the year.