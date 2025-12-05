 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan won’t play Sunday; Tristan Wirfs is questionable

  
Published December 5, 2025 12:39 PM

The Buccaneers got two wide receivers back on the practice field this week, but neither of them will be playing against the Saints on Sunday.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan will not return to the lineup this week. Evans has been out since fracturing his clavicle during a loss to the Lions in Week 7 and McMillan has missed the entire season with a neck injury.

Bowles also said that left tackle Tristan Wirfs will be listed as questionable for the game. Wirfs did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to an oblique injury.

The Bucs need a win over the Saints to remain in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. A loss would leave both teams at 7-6 and they playe each other twice in the final three weeks of the year.