Sean McDermott on Darius Slay: It’s unfortunate that unfolded the way it did

Earlier this week, the Bills thought they had acquired a veteran defender in cornerback Darius Slay.

But instead of heading to Buffalo after his release from Pittsburgh, Slay has not reported with his agent noting that the cornerback is contemplating his future in football — though Slay may just want to return to Philadelphia.

But the Bills also lost cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, as he was claimed by the Texans when the club waived him to add Slay. McDermott confirmed the club wanted him back on the practice squad.

“Yeah, I mean it’s unfortunate that that unfolded and went down the way it did,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in his Friday press conference, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com. “You know, I’m a huge Ja’Marcus Ingram fan and will always be. So I’m always gonna be in his corner and want the best for him. So that’s that’s really where my mind is right now, and you know, I’m getting myself ready to coach this game.”

Asked if he’s still open to having Slay play for the Bills, McDermott deflected.

“I’m really gonna focus on our team right now,” McDermott said. “So, focus on our team and coaching this game in a couple of days here. And I wish him the best, him and his family.”

In 10 games for the Steelers this season, Slay recorded 36 total tackles with three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.