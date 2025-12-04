Darius Slay will take some time to decide whether he’ll keep playing

The Bills claimed cornerback Darius Slay on waivers. That doesn’t mean Slay will be playing for the Bills.

Slay’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that the veteran defensive back won’t be immediately reporting to his new team.

“Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time away from football right now and decide in the next few days if he wants to keep playing,” Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The Eagles also made a claim for the balance of Slay’s contract.

If Slay doesn’t play, he’ll sacrifice $350,000 in salary for the final five weeks of the season. The Bills also could try to recover some of the $8.745 million signing bonus the Steelers paid to Slay as part of his one-year deal — even though the Bills paid none of it.

If the Bills waive Slay, he’d be exposed to waivers again. If not claimed, he’d become a free agent.

Ultimately, Slay’s goal could be to play for the Eagles, who also claimed him on waivers. This could be the next step toward trying to get back there.