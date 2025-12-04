Eagles made a waivers claim for Darius Slay

On Wednesday, the Bills claimed cornerback Darius Slay on waivers. The team that released Slay in the offseason tried to get him, too.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Eagles put in a waivers claim for Slay. But the Bills had priority.

Slay’s contract costs only $350,000 for the balance of the year, since the bulk of his 2025 compensation was paid by the Steelers in the form of a signing bonus.

A first-round pick in 2013, the 34-year-old Slay spent seven years with the Lions and five with the Eagles. He’s a one-time All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler.

Slay appeared in 10 games with nine starts for the Steelers. He was inactive on Sunday, for Pittsburgh’s game against his new team.