Bills acquire Darius Slay off waivers from Steelers

A day after cornerback Darius Slay’s tenure in Pittsburgh ended, he is getting a fresh start in Buffalo.

The Bills claimed Slay off waivers from the Steelers, according to multiple reports.

Slay didn’t play for the Steelers against the Bills on Sunday, as he was a healthy scratch, and that was reportedly the reason he asked to be released so that he could see if some other team would claim him and play him.

The Steelers signed Slay to a one-year, $10 million contract at the start of free agency in March, thinking he’d be a major addition to their defense. Instead, he’s been a major disappointment. His contract was structured to have a big signing bonus ($8.74 million) but a low base salary ($1.255 million) and that means the Bills only owe him about $350,000 for the balance of this season’s base salary.

That’s a very cheap price to pay for a cornerback who could potentially make an impact on their defense down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs. The Bills will hope that Slay makes some big plays in meaningful games over the next two months.