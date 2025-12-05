Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t play against the Rams

The biggest news in Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s Friday press conference was that quarterback Kyler Murray will not play for the team again this season, but Gannon also shared some other injury information for Week 14’s game against the Rams.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s status was at the top of that list. Harrison has been ruled out for Sunday because of the heel injury he suffered in last weekend’s loss to the Buccaneers. Harrison had missed the previous two games after having an appendectomy, so this will be his third time out of the lineup in the last four games.

Greg Dortch (chest) will also miss the game, so the Cardinals will be thin at wideout as they try to send the Rams to their second straight loss.

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen (knee), cornerback Max Melton (heel), and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) are the others out this week while running back Trey Benson (knee) will not be activated from injured reserve.