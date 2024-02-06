Kyle Shanahan knows from experience, losing a Super Bowl is “heartbreaking”

Kyle Shanahan has coached in two Super Bowls, first as offensive coordinator of the Falcons and then as head coach of the 49ers. Both times, his team had a fourth-quarter lead. Both times, his team ended up losing. He doesn’t want to feel that again.

Shanahan was asked today about the pain of losing in the Super Bowl, and he said it’s a pain he knows all too well.

“I’ve been able to coach in two Super Bowls and to lose either of them, both of them are heartbreaking,” Shanahan said. “It’s all about getting back there again and that’s what I’m excited about today.”

Shanahan said that for coaches, winning is a relief from the pain of losing. He hasn’t won a Super Bowl yet, but he hopes not to feel the pain of losing one for a third time on Sunday.