Tee Higgins clears concussion protocol, will play against Bills Sunday

  
Published December 5, 2025 12:29 PM

The Bengals are set to have wide receiver Tee Higgins back in the lineup this weekend.

Higgins told reporters on Friday that he has cleared concussion protocol and will be in the lineup against the Bills as the Bengals try for their second straight victory. Higgins was injured in Week 12’s loss to the Patriots.

Getting Higgins back means the Bengals will have Higgins, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the lineup at the same time for the first time since Week 2.

The Bengals improved to 4-8 with last week’s win over the Ravens and there’s some hope that they could find their way into the playoff hunt by replicating last season’s late winning streak. It’s a tall task, but having all hands on deck on offense should help the cause.