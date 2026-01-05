 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Caleb Williams ends the 2025 season with Bears record 3,942 passing yards

  
Published January 5, 2026 11:54 AM

The Bears have still never had a 4,000-yard passer. But they’re getting closer.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams ended the 2025 season with 3,942 passing yards, a new franchise record.

The old Bears record was set by Erik Kramer, who threw for 3,838 yards in 1995.

Every other NFL franchise has had a 4,000-yard passer, and most teams have had several. There have been 239 individual 4,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history. Eventually, the Bears are sure to reach the 4,000-yard mark. And then Bears fans can stop hearing about an accomplishment their team has never achieved.