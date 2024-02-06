Patrick Mahomes: I’m not even close to halfway to seven rings, so I haven’t thought much about it

Patrick Mahomes has a chance to win his third Super Bowl in just six years as a starter on Sunday.

Given how good he’s been and how much the Chiefs have won early in his career, Mahomes has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady as the next potential GOAT. And given what Kansas City has done in the last several seasons, it’s conceivable that Mahomes could eventually win seven Super Bowls.

But during his time at the podium at Super Bowl Opening Night, Mahomes tried to pour some cold water on any comparisons to Brady.

“I mean, I’m not even close to halfway, so I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Mahomes said. “Your goal is to be the best player you can be. And I know I’m blessed to be with a lot of great players around me. And so, right now, it’s doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring.

“And then if you ask me that question in like 15 years, I’ll see if I can get close to seven. But seven seems like a long ways away still.”

Mahomes certainly has a lot of work to do just to get to three rings at the end of this week. But no matter what happens on Sunday, it sure looks like he’s in the prime of an all-time great career.