Who is performing the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

All eyes are on “Sin City” this Sunday as the Super Bowl makes it’s Las Vegas debut when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday’s match up is set to be historic for both teams as Purdy becomes the third youngest QB to start a Super Bowl, while the Chiefs look to become the first team to earn back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the Patriots in 2003-2004.



However, R&B and pop music sensation Usher is bound to steal the show during his highly anticipated halftime performance. Kick off for Super Bowl 2024 is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS. See below to find out more about Usher’s halftime performance including what his top streamed songs are and information about his upcoming tour.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

R&B sensation Usher, 45, will take the stage at halftime during Super Bowl 2024.

What are Usher’s top 5 streamed songs?

According to Spotify streaming, here is a list of Usher’s top 5 songs:

1. Yeah! (feat Lil Jon & Ludacris)

2. DJ Got us Fallin’ in Love (feat. Pitbull)

3. Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)

4. Standing Next to You (USHER remix)

5. My Boo

When was the last time Usher released an album?

Usher’s new album Coming Home is set to release on Friday, February 9, just 3 days before the big game. Prior to that date, Usher’s last album Hard II Love came out in 2016.

Earlier this week, the R&B sensation announced that he will be coming to a city near you starting August 2024 in his new tour “Usher: Past, Present, Future”.

U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024! Tickets on sale Monday, Feb 12 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Friday, Feb 9 @ 10am | https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/gZRg2BTFfX — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2024

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024?

The excitement kicks off with a national anthem performance by Reba McEntire also known as “The Queen of Country Music”.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is set to take place on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date: Sunday, February 11th

Sunday, February 11th Time : 6:30pm ET

: 6:30pm ET Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ TV: CBS

Top Impact Players in Super Bowl 2024:

Top impact players in Super Bowl LVIII Pro Football Focus analyzes the top players to watch in Super Bowl LVIII, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs and Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey for the 49ers.

