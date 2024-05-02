 Skip navigation
DaRon Bland: Trevon Diggs’ return is going to be “something dangerous”

  
Published May 1, 2024 09:17 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a Sept. 21 practice. He had surgery at the end of October.

The Cowboys expect Diggs to be ready for the start of training camp.

In Diggs’ absence, DaRon Bland set an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns.

The return of Diggs gives the Cowboys a pair of ball hawks at corner.

“I mean, a lot of people are not expecting what Tre is gonna come back with,” Bland said of Diggs on Wednesday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. I know what Tre is gonna come back with. It’s going to be something dangerous. Can’t wait.”

Diggs, 25, made 11 interceptions in 2021, returning two for touchdowns and earning All-Pro honors.