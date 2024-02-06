Super Bowl 2024 Rosters: Starters, QBs and more for San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 49ers finished the regular season as the top seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record, while the Chiefs were the third seed in the AFC with an 11-6 record. The San Francisco offense is led by elite playmakers in RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle, while the dynamic duo of QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce continues to lead the way in Kansas City.
First-Team All-Pro Players
The 49ers had five players earn First-Team All-Pro honors this season, with both RB Christian McCaffrey and LB Fred Warner earning unanimous selections. LT Trent Williams, TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk also earned First-Team honors.
The Chiefs had three players earn First-Team All-Pro honors this season: LG Joe Thuney, DL Chris Jones and CB Trent McDuffie.
Below are the complete 53-man rosters for both teams with all players set to compete in the Super Bowl.
San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Roster
QB Brock Purdy
QB Sam Darnold
QB Brandon Allen
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Jordan Mason
FB Kyle Juszczyk
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Jauan Jennings
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR Ronnie Bell
WR Chris Conley
TE George Kittle
TE Charlie Woerner
TE Brayden Willis
OL Aaron Banks
OL Ben Bartch
OL Jake Brendel
OL Spencer Burford
OL Jon Feliciano
OL Colton McKivitz
OL Jaylon Moore
OL Matt Pryor
OT Trent Williams
DL Arik Armstead
DL Nick Bosa
DL Robert Beal Jr.
DL Kevin Givens
DL Javon Hargrave
DL Chase Young
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
DT Javon Kinlaw
LB Oren Burks
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Jalen Graham
LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Randy Gregory
LB Fred Warner
LB Dee Winters
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Ambry Thomas
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Samuel Womack III
DB Deommodore Lenoir
S Ji’Ayir Brown
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S George Odum
S Logan Ryan
K Jake Moody
P Mitch Wishnowsky
LS Taybor Pepper
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Roster
QB Patrick Mahomes
QB Blaine Gabbert
RB Isiah Pacheco
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB La’Mical Perine
WR Rashee Rice
WR Kadarius Toney
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR Justin Watson
WR Justyn Ross
WR Richie James
TE Travis Kelce
TE Blake Bell
TE Noah Gray
C Creed Humphrey
G Nick Allegretti
G Trey Smith
G Joe Thuney
OL Mike Caliendo
OL Wanya Morris
OT Lucas Niang
OT Donovan Smith
OT Jawaan Taylor
DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
DE Mike Danna
DE Neil Farrell
DE Malik Herring
DE George Karlaftis
DE Charles Omenihu
DE BJ Thompson
DT Chris Jones
DT Tershawn Wharton
LB Nick Bolton
LB Leo Chenal
LB Cole Christiansen
LB Jack Cochrane
LB Willie Gay
LB Darius Harris
LB Drue Tranquill
CB Ekow Boye-Doe
CB Nic Jones
CB Trent McDuffie
CB L’Jarius Sneed
CB Jaylen Watson
CB Joshua Williams
DB Deon Bush
DB Chamari Conner
S Mike Edwards
S Justin Reid
K Harrison Butker
P Tommy Townsend
LS James Winchester
