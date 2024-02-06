Super Bowl 2024 Rosters: Starters, QBs and more for San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The 49ers finished the regular season as the top seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record, while the Chiefs were the third seed in the AFC with an 11-6 record. The San Francisco offense is led by elite playmakers in RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle, while the dynamic duo of QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce continues to lead the way in Kansas City.

First-Team All-Pro Players

The 49ers had five players earn First-Team All-Pro honors this season, with both RB Christian McCaffrey and LB Fred Warner earning unanimous selections. LT Trent Williams, TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk also earned First-Team honors.

The Chiefs had three players earn First-Team All-Pro honors this season: LG Joe Thuney, DL Chris Jones and CB Trent McDuffie.

Joe Thuney a long shot to play in Super Bowl LVIII

Below are the complete 53-man rosters for both teams with all players set to compete in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Roster

QB Brock Purdy

QB Sam Darnold

QB Brandon Allen

RB Christian McCaffrey

RB Elijah Mitchell

RB Jordan Mason

FB Kyle Juszczyk

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Jauan Jennings

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

WR Ronnie Bell

WR Chris Conley

How did the 49ers make it to Super Bowl 58? San Francisco’s Path to SB LVIII

TE George Kittle

TE Charlie Woerner

TE Brayden Willis

OL Aaron Banks

OL Ben Bartch

OL Jake Brendel

OL Spencer Burford

OL Jon Feliciano

OL Colton McKivitz

OL Jaylon Moore

OL Matt Pryor

OT Trent Williams



FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Kyle Shanahan on Pick 262 and Peter King’s All-Time Roster

DL Arik Armstead

DL Nick Bosa

DL Robert Beal Jr.

DL Kevin Givens

DL Javon Hargrave

DL Chase Young

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DT Javon Kinlaw

LB Oren Burks

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Jalen Graham

LB Dre Greenlaw

LB Randy Gregory

LB Fred Warner

LB Dee Winters

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Ambry Thomas

CB Charvarius Ward

CB Samuel Womack III

DB Deommodore Lenoir

S Ji’Ayir Brown

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

S George Odum

S Logan Ryan

K Jake Moody

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Taybor Pepper

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Roster

QB Patrick Mahomes

QB Blaine Gabbert

RB Isiah Pacheco

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB La’Mical Perine

WR Rashee Rice

WR Kadarius Toney

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Justin Watson

WR Justyn Ross

WR Richie James

TE Travis Kelce

TE Blake Bell

TE Noah Gray

Is Taylor Swift going to the 2024 Super Bowl? Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Chiefs face 49ers in SB LVIII

C Creed Humphrey

G Nick Allegretti

G Trey Smith

G Joe Thuney

OL Mike Caliendo

OL Wanya Morris

OT Lucas Niang

OT Donovan Smith

OT Jawaan Taylor

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

DE Mike Danna

DE Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

DE George Karlaftis

DE Charles Omenihu

DE BJ Thompson

DT Chris Jones

DT Tershawn Wharton

LB Nick Bolton

LB Leo Chenal

LB Cole Christiansen

LB Jack Cochrane

LB Willie Gay

LB Darius Harris

LB Drue Tranquill

How did the Chiefs make it to Super Bowl 58? Kansas City’s Path to SB LVIII

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

CB Nic Jones

CB Trent McDuffie

CB L’Jarius Sneed

CB Jaylen Watson

CB Joshua Williams

DB Deon Bush

DB Chamari Conner

S Mike Edwards

S Justin Reid

K Harrison Butker

P Tommy Townsend

LS James Winchester

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.

