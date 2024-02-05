Is Taylor Swift going to the 2024 Super Bowl? Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Chiefs face 49ers in SB LVIII

After a summer of jetting around the U.S. performing in every major city as part of the must-see Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is no stranger to leading a busy life. But her week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII hits different.

This past Sunday, Swift attended the Grammys in Los Angeles. She made history by winning her fourth Grammy for Album of the Year, but stole the show earlier in the evening when she announced her brand new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’

After a brief touring hiatus, Swift resumes touring internationally this week, with four shows in Tokyo on February 7th to February 10th. Super Bowl LVIII featuring Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers is on Sunday, February 11th at 6:30 p.m. EST in Las Vegas.

There are about 5,500 miles between Tokyo and Las Vegas and Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Vegas. This travel conundrum of course begs the question: Can Swift perform in Tokyo and make it back in time to watch the Super Bowl?

We think she can. Karma is the guys on the Chiefs, after all.

RELATED: Super Bowl Props 2024: Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Named After Taylor Swift Songs

How Taylor Swift can make it back in time for the Super Bowl from Tokyo

As the resident mastermind, it will come as no surprise that Swift has time on her side.

Swift will be performing at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 10th. The show is scheduled to start at about 6 p.m. local time. Swift typically comes on stage to open her set about two hours after the scheduled start time. But their are no known openers for the Tokyo shows, which means Swift could go on earlier than usual.

Swift’s famously-long, 44-song set list takes about 3.5 hours to perform. But if she leaves from Haneda Airport, which is the closest airport to the Tokyo Dome, Swift might be able to be in the air by midnight, give or take a couple of hours. The flight from Tokyo to Vegas is about 12 hours and spans nine time zones as well as the international date line.

With Tokyo 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, Swift should be on track to arrive in Vegas the night before the Super Bowl, barring any delays.

Airlines are rooting for Swift to arrive at the game in time. American’s Flight 1989 is scheduled to run twice from Kansas City, Missouri, to Las Vegas on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.

As marketing moves go…. Pretty good. https://t.co/gT2b6FovLO — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 29, 2024

Even the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C. has issued support of Swift’s international travels, saying that if she leaves Tokyo the evening after her concert, she should “comfortably” arrive in Vegas before the game.

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

The biggest obstacle to Swift’s arriving on time does not actually involve travel.

Swift must have somewhere to park her private jet. Last Thursday, Federal Aviation Administration officials said that places to leave private aircrafts at airports in and around Las Vegas had already all been claimed. With many planning to arrive in Vegas before the game, spots are understandably difficult to come by.

One has to assume that Swift’s team will pull some invisible strings to make it happen.

RELATED: Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2024

Is Taylor Swift on tour during the Super Bowl?

As noted above, Swift resumes her international tour in Japan in the days before the Super Bowl. After a long trip to from Tokyo to Vegas, Swift will prepare for the next leg of her tour in Melbourne, Australia, which begins on Friday, February 16th.

How many times do they show Taylor Swift at Chiefs games?

Despite some uproar over how often Swift is shown during the broadcast of NFL games, the New York Times found that the superstar does not actually take up that much air time.

In the Chiefs’ NFC Championship game win over the Baltimore Ravens on CBS, Swift appeared in about 44 seconds worth of the broadcast (and 17 of those 44 seconds involved a CBS promo for the Grammys). This was also during a game in which Kelce recorded 11 catches for 116 yards to pass Hall of famer Jerry Rice for the most postseason receptions in NFL history.

The Times found that, overall, Swift receives just 0.46 percent of available screen time during the games she attends.

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get together?

It all started with a friendship bracelet.

In Swift’s song ‘You’re On Your Own Kid,’ she sings:

“Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned

Everything you lose is a step you take

So make the friendship bracelets

Take the moment and taste it

You’ve got no reason to be afraid.”

Long story short, when Swift made her way to Kansas City for the Eras Tour in July, Kelce shared on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” that he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said.

Dating rumors began to circulate and Swift first appeared at an NFL game in September 2023, where she watched the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears alongside Donna Kelce in the Kelce family’s private suite.

Since then, Swift has attended 11 more football games to cheer on Kelce the Chiefs. As she said in Time’s Person of the Year feature story, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

What is Chiefs record with Taylor Swift in attendance?

The Chiefs finished the season with an 11-6 overall record. Swift began attending games in Week 3 and Kansas City has won nine of the 12 games in which she has been present. That winning record includes three postseason victories over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

Now that we’ve established that Swift will be fresh off long travels and shows in Tokyo, it should come as no surprise to learn that she is not expected to perform at the Super Bowl. Despite Swift’s many musical feats, she has yet to perform a Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher will be performing at halftime as Swift (hopefully!) watches on in her Super Bowl era.