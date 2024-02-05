Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2024

There’s just one game remaining in the 2023-24 NFL season and it’s the biggest one of the year: Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

This year’s Super Bowl is a rematch from just a few seasons ago, and a matchup of perennial contenders: the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and this year marks their fourth SB appearance in the last five seasons. While the 49ers haven’t been quite as dominant, this is still their second Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons. The previous one? Also against the Chiefs, with Kansas City taking the 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV to cap off the 2019 season.

Beyond the rematch, storylines abound for both teams, from the Chiefs attempting to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons, to “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy seeking his first Super Bowl win to the flight tracking to see if international superstar Taylor Swift will be able to make it from her Eras Tour performance in Japan to Las Vegas in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce hit the Super Bowl stage.

There’s history on the line in several ways Sunday, including this one: At 28 years old, Patrick Mahomes will become the youngest quarterback in history to start a fourth Super Bowl. The previous record-holder, one Tom Brady, was 30 years old when he accomplished the feat. With a win, Mahomes would become just the third quarterback ever to win three Super Bowls before turning 30, joining Brady and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

The entire spectacle, from the opening kick to the halftime show to the hoisting of the Lombardi Trophy, will go down this Sunday. For those seeking to stream the big game, see below for information on how and where to find Super Bowl 58.

Is the Super Bowl available on streaming?

Yes — this year’s Super Bowl will stream on Paramount+.

How to Stream Super Bowl 58

Date: Sunday, February 11th

Time: 6:30pm ET

Streaming: Paramount+

TV: CBS

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

How to watch Super Bowl coverage on NBC Sports

