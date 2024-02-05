Chiefs and 49ers arrive in Las Vegas

The Chiefs and 49ers have landed in Las Vegas.

Both Super Bowl teams arrived on Sunday, with the Chiefs’ team plane landing at the Las Vegas airport a little after 5 local time and the 49ers landing about an hour later.

Players and coaches descended the stairs and got on team buses without making any statements. Their first comments to the press and the public will be at Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night event.

While most of the Super Bowl festivities and Allegiant Stadium are on the Las Vegas Strip, both teams are staying at hotels far removed from the action to avoid distractions.

The entire PFT team also arrived on Sunday, so all the content you’ll be reading here this week will be coming to you from Las Vegas.