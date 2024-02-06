Travis Kelce says he has no jitters, no doubts, just excitement for Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is calm, relaxed and excited heading into Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce was asked today about pre-game jitters, and he said that simply isn’t something he feels ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

“Ain’t no jitters for me, baby. I’m excited for this one, man. I’m excited for the challenge. I know it’s going to be our biggest challenge yet. There’s no doubt seeping in. We’ve got a great football team and we’re going up against a great football team, and it’s going to be one for the ages. I’m just excited about it,” Kelce said. “I’m fired up. I’m ready to get this show on the road. Put these pads on and get this game rockin’.”

Kelce, who just broke Jerry Rice’s record for the most postseason catches in NFL history, is one of the best big-game players the league has seen. He has shown many times that no moment is too big for him, and Super Bowl Sunday won’t be, either.