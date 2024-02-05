Swiftie Nation: Super Bowl Prop Bets

Without question, the Super Bowl is an unofficial/official national holiday. Super Bowl LVIII is expected to be the most viewed television event of 2024 and may in fact, surpass the all-time mark of 115 million viewers set just last year when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why? In case you missed it, Taylor Swift is now a rabid Kansas City Chiefs’ fan and as a result, Swiftie Nation is engaged in the Big Game.

For you Swifties who are new to betting on the Super Bowl, welcome to the party. This year, Super Bowl bets are expected to exceed 1.3 billion dollars.

The sportsbooks always publish interesting prop bets for the Super Bowl, but with the Taylor Swift and co. involved and interested, the creativity and subsequent number of offerings from the books is oustanding. It is such an extensive list of Swift-inspired prop bets that we felt compelled to list them for you along with offerings specific to Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Swiftie Nation Bets

22

Any Quarter to Have 22+ Points Scored (+400)

Anti-Hero

Brock Purdy 250+ Passing Yards and 2+ Passing TDs (+200)

Déjà Vu

KC Chiefs to Win by Exactly 11 Points (+3000)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Fearless

Brock Purdy 300+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs + 49ers Win (+1000)

Fifteen

Patrick Mahomes 15+ Rushing Yards and 215+ Passing Yards (-140)

Friendship Bracelets

T. Kelce or K. Juszcyk to Score the 1st TD (+600)

Gold Rush

49ers to score 40+ Points (+750)

How You Get the Girl

T. Kelce to Score a TD in Each Half (+1000)

I Knew You Were Trouble

C. McCaffrey 150+ Rushing and Receiving Yards (+160)

Is It Over Now

Chiefs to Lead by 14+ Points (+250)

Karma

T. Kelce 0 Receptions and 49ers to Win (+3000)

Look What You Made Me Do

Chiefs to Trail in the 4th Quarter But Win the Game (+500)

Love Story

Chiefs to Win and Mahomes and T. Kelce to combine for all KC TDs (+2000)

Mastermind

49ers to Win and Rush for 200+ Yards (+600)

Mine

T. Kelce 87+ Receiving Yards (+190)

Red

Chiefs to Score 22+ Points in the 1st Half (+1000)

Run

T. Kelce 5+ Rushing Yards (+1000)

Seven

Winning Margin to be Exactly 7 Points (+700)

Shake It Off

49ers to Score 1st, Chiefs to Win (+350)

The Last Great American Dynasty

Chiefs to win by 22+ Points (+1200)

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show, Bet the Edge and Brother from Another breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles. Tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LVIII and beyond.

Today was a Fairytale

T. Kelce to Score a TD and Chiefs Win (+240)

Two is Better Than One

2 Successful 2 Point Conversions (+1200)

Wildest Dreams

T. Kelce to Score the 1st and Last TDs (+2500)

You Belong with Rashee

T. Kelce or R. Rice to Score a TD in the 1st Half (+120)

You Need to Calm Down

Brock Purdy 200+ 1st Half Passing Yards (+800

Travis Kelce Props

Touchdowns

T. Kelce to Score the First TD of the Game (+700)

T. Kelce to Score a TD at Any Point during the Game (-110)

T. Kelce to Score 2+ TDs (+475)

Receptions

T. Kelce OVER 6.5 Receptions (-150) | UNDER 6.5 Receptions (+114)

T. Kelce to Have 11+ Receptions (+550)

T. Kelce Longest Reception OVER 20.5 Yards (-125) | UNDER 20.5 Yards (-105)

T. Kelce to Catch the Longest Pass in the Game (+500)

T. Kelce and George Kittle to Combine for 20+ Receptions (+1400)

Alt Receiving Yards

T. Kelce to Have EXACTLY 87 Receiving Yards (+3000)

T. Kelce to Have 50+ Receiving Yards in Each Half (+900)

T. Kelce Alt Receiving Yards 60+ (-180)

T. Kelce Alt Receiving Yards 70+ (-115)

T. Kelce Alt Receiving Yards 80+ (+130)

T. Kelce Alt Receiving Yards 90+ (+195)

T. Kelce Alt Receiving Yards 100+ (+295)

T. Kelce Alt Receiving Yards 110+ (+400)

T. Kelce Alt Receiving Yards 120+ (+550)

T. Kelce 20+ Receiving Yards 1st Quarter (-110)

T. Kelce and George Kittle to Combine for 200+ Receiving Yards (+600)

Either T. Kelce or George Kittle to Have 100+ Receiving Yards (+175)

Rushing Yards

T. Kelce 1+ Rushing Yards (+400)

Take your time working through that list of props before deciding which one(s) are most intriguing to you.

Enjoy the game and enjoy the sweat whether you are backing the 49ers or Taylor Swift and the Chiefs.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings