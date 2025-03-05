OL Brock Hoffman re-signs with Cowboys

The Cowboys signed offensive lineman Brock Hoffman on Tuesday, the team announced.

Hoffman was an exclusive rights free agent.

He will compete to replace right guard Zack Martin, who has retired from the NFL.

Hoffman started seven games for Martin last season after Martin was lost for the season. He also has started two games at center in his career.

Cooper Beebe started 16 games at center for the Cowboys last season as a rookie. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said moving Beebe back to guard is on the table but not for now.

Hoffman has experience at both positions.

The Cowboys signed three other players Tuesday, including defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.